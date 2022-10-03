Thailand weather: Winter is coming, just a little later than expected

Let’s be honest, it never gets that cold in Thailand, does it?

Winter – or to be more accurate – Thailand’s cooler season is set to officially begin at the end of October, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has announced.

The TMD said the arrival of the ‘cold’ season will happen about a week later than normal and last slightly longer than previous years.

In the south of Thailand the average temperatures will be between 16.0 and 22.9°C with widespread rain forecast in November and December.

During the same period, wind waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach between 2 and 3 metres.

Tropical storms are also forecast in November and December, which could see waves of between 3 and 4 metres, the TMD said.

The north and upper Thailand will experience the coldest weather, where temperatures could drop to 8-9°C.

The coldest time of the year will be December and January, particularly in the mountains and on higher ground.

In Bangkok, temperatures may drop to 17°C.

