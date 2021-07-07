Thais and expats in Hua Hin frustrated by Moderna vaccine registration

Thais and expats in Hua Hin have spoken of their frustration at being unable to register with Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Late on Tuesday (July 6) Bangkok Hospital announced that registration for the Moderna vaccine would open on Wednesday (July 7) from 1pm.

The hospital said the Moderna vaccine would cost 1,650 baht per dose and would be administered between October 2021 and March 2022.

However, less than fifteen minutes after registrations opened Bangkok Hospital shared a post to say that registrations were closed citing a lack of availability of vaccines.

“Now we close the reservations for alternative vaccine Moderna as the number of reservation is full according to limited availability vaccine”, the notice read.

Several people posting on the Hua Hin Today Facebook reported that they had been unable to register.

“I managed to get into the form and filled out about 85% and then suddenly it threw me out. It’s definitely a joke!!”, wrote Susanne Kracke.

“False hope. I tried several times from 1:00 pm”, Christine Milton posted.

Antony James said: “I logged in at 13,00 on the dot . I scanned and got to the fill the form page. I entered some basic details and was then directed back to the home Page . 15 minutes of trying and trying again, I realised the system had crashed . Even trying to get onto the hospital webpage stated ” Error ” .

Carlos Collier described the registration process as an “absolute joke”.

Some people posted to say the online platform crashed after just 5 minutes.

Simon Barnes wrote: “More like 5 minutes – I registered my wife (I think) but it crashed for me and then it was closed”.

“Yes same for me, entered all the details on the form having accessed it spot on 13.00, entered it and it crashed”, wrote John Ship.

Others reported being able to register but had not received confirmation that their registration had been successful.

But a couple of people reported that they had been able to register.

John Ryder wrote: “I think I did . Basically was informed I would receive a text message within 24 hours for payment details”.

“I registered myself” said Dzmitry Rakavets.

It wasn’t only expats in Hua Hin who had problems registering for the Moderna vaccine.

Local resident Ketsarin Kaslungka said she was unable to register despite accessing the online platform at 1p.

“I scanned the QR code at exactly 1pm, just like the instructions said to do”.

“But the registration page would not open, Ketsarin explained.

“Then I saw a post on the Bangkok Hospital Facebook page at about 1.10pm to say that the registration had finished”.

The difficulties experienced in registering for the Moderna vaccine is the latest set back for expats in Hua Hin trying to secure a COVID-19 jab.

Currently there is no way for expats to register for the vaccine.

While some private hospitals and clinics are taking people’s contact details, the hospitals themselves do not yet know if or when they will receive doses of the vaccines.

Previously registration desks had been placed in BluPort and Market Village but they have since been removed.

A notice had also been placed at Hua Hin Hospital to say that they were not accepting new registrations at this moment in time.

Officials had said an online registration platform would be created to facilitate vaccine registrations for foreigners in Hua Hin but no such platform is yet available.

Thais can register via the Mor Prachuap online platform, and indeed more than 80,000 have already done so. However, the platform is in Thai and requires a Thai national ID number to register.

