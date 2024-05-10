Thap Thai in Hua Hin declared disaster zone: Landfill fire expected to be extinguished in two days

In response to the landfill fire that has been raging for over a week, the Thap Thai subdistrict in Hua Hin has been declared a disaster area, enabling officials to use significant resources to combat the blaze.

Officials say they expect the fire to be extinguished within the next two days.

Governor Somkid Chanthamurik of Prachuap Khiri Khan has been actively involved in the firefighting efforts at the Hua Hin landfill. The fire, which started approximately one week ago due to extremely hot weather conditions, has consumed a massive pile of garbage accumulated over more than a decade at the old landfill site, which spans 170 acres at Moo 1, Ban Nong Pranpuk.

On a visit to the site on May 9, 2024, Governor Chanthamurik, along with District Chief Polkrit Puangwalaisin, Thanawat Ruengthotsaphon, Head of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, City Clerk Jeerawat Phramanee, and other local officials, inspected the ongoing efforts to control the fire that has affected more than 20 acres and produced copious amounts of smoke, adversely impacting nearby residents.

The governor previously ordered an escalated response on May 7, utilizing six backhoes to create new access paths through the debris, with the aid of 15 water trucks and 70 personnel working tirelessly to douse the flames.

During his latest inspection, Governor Chanthamurik noted a significant reduction in smoke and expressed his gratitude to the emergency crews braving the harsh conditions. He also made rounds to visit local residents impacted by the smoke, distributing essential supplies such as drinking water, dust masks, and medical supplies, particularly to those exhibiting respiratory symptoms.

Mr. Thanawat Ruengthotsaphon reported that the smoke has considerably decreased and that emergency operations have been intensified with additional excavators and water trucks now at the scene.

Local weather forecasts are optimistic, predicting rain on May 10-11, which should assist in fully extinguishing the fire, according to officials.

