“The 10th annual ‘Hua Hin of Yesteryear’ gigantic celebration”

The ‘Hua Hin of Yesteryear’ is an annual festival of majestic heritage that is usually celebrated in the month of April.

But due to obvious reasons, it was postponed indefinitely until yesterday, when the organisers announced the grand opening will be on Saturday, August 22nd and continues until the end of August. The 9-day festival promises nightly excitement, food, entertainment and surprises for the whole family.

One of the highlights on the opening day is the show of ‘Thai Classic Costumes’ from yesteryear posturing alongside with the exotic ‘Vintage Car Parade’ that will be fleeting through the town from 4:30pm. The official grand opening of the festival will start at 7:00pm at the open area at the rear of Bluport Resort Mall.

In addition, sports and children’s friendly activities with nature will be held during the daytime. Another highlight of the event is the sensational Fashion Show which will be on the evening of 28th August.

So come and join this major celebration and get ready to be thrilled by the new normal of fun, feast and entertainment from August 22nd – 31st at the Bluport Resort Mall.

By Hua Hin Today

