On 6th Nov Hua Hin District Chief Prayong Chanteng and TAT Director Ms Soraya Homchuen presided over the “23rd Hua Hin Red Cross Fair” press conference along with members of Hua Hin Red Cross, government agencies and other private sectors.

A branch agency under the Thai Red Cross Society, Hua Hin Red Cross has been providing relief and raising funds for people who suffered from natural calamities and the underprivileged.

Hua Hin Red Cross together with the local district agencies is organising the “23rd Hua Hin Red Cross Fair”, an annual event of fun-filled activities and entertainment for everyone. This year’s fun fair will be held at the grounds of Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall from November 27 – December 6.

The income generated from this 9-day spectacular event will be donated to people who suffered from natural disasters and the disabled and less-fortunate in the district, at the same time promoting local tourism.

There will be food stalls, booths and OTOP shops selling agricultural and local products.

Aside from the evening musical entertainment and fabulous fashion shows, there will be countless of activities at the event i.e. rides, games, raffle draws and huge prizes provided by government agencies and local sponsors. Prizes include gold, house hold appliances, motorcycles and many more.

So don’t miss out the fun and excitement. Bring along your friends and family!

comments