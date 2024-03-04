The 9th Cha-Am Crab Tasting Festival to be held March 9-16

Foodies and lovers of fresh seafood, save the date in your calendar for the crab tasting festival which will be held in Cha-Am in March.

The 9th Cha-Am Crab Tasting Festival showcasing fresh, high-quality crabs directly from the sea in Cha-Am is scheduled for March 9-16, 2024, at the Cha-Am beach viewpoint.

The festival was formally announced during a press conference led by Mr. Nattachai Nampoolsuksan, the governor of Phetchaburi Province, at the Raya Resort Cha-Am.

The announcement was supported by notable figures including Mr. Nukool Pornsomboonsiri, the Mayor of Cha-Am, Mr. Niti Vongvichasvasdi, Director of the TAT office in Phetchaburi, and Mr. Wasan Kittikul, President of the Thai Hotels Association Western Region, with Mr. Kaew Kongwong, Cha-Am District Chief, Mr. Jongrak Petchsen, Tha Yang District Chief, Mrs. Wasana Srikanchana, President of the Hua Hin-Cha-Am Tourism Business Association, Hua Hin-Cha-Am Chefs Club, Tourist Police Hua Hin, Cha-Am Police Station.

Mr. Nattachai highlighted Cha-Am Beach as a popular destination for both local and international visitors, located just 175 km from Bangkok. Praised for its soft, light brown sands and clean, inviting waters, the beach offers a serene environment for relaxation, especially during weekdays. He noted the unique charm of witnessing sunrise rituals and the availability of fresh seafood from local fishermen, particularly during the peak horse crab season from February to March.

Mr. Nukool emphasized the municipality’s efforts in horse crab conservation through the distribution of breeds to fishermen and the establishment of a community horse crab bank, which has significantly bolstered the crab population. He detailed the innovative “Crab Pulley Bridge” method, a novel approach to preserving and selling crabs that has become a highlight of the Crab Tasting Festival. The festival aims to celebrate the crab fishing industry and introduce tourists to the exquisite taste of Cha-Am’s crab meat through a sustainable and unique preservation technique.

The festival will feature over 60 stalls offering fresh horse crab dishes from local fishermen and exquisite creations from renowned chefs at competitive prices. Attendees can expect a range of activities including simulations of the crab pulley lifestyle, local product sales along the Cha-Am beach pedestrian street, and nightly performances by popular artists. A CSR initiative, “Releasing Horse Crab Offspring Back to the Sea,” invites participation each day of the event, promoting conservation efforts.

The 9th Cha-Am Crab Tasting Festival invites everyone to experience the conservation and culinary delights of horse crabs in Cha-Am. This annual event promises a unique opportunity to enjoy fresh crab dishes in a beautiful seaside setting. For more information, contact Cha-Am Municipality Public Relations at 032-471123, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phetchaburi Office at 032-471005 – 6, or through the national tourism hotline at 1672.

