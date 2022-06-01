The best restaurants in Hua Hin, according to people that live here

You can’t get bored of eating out in Hua Hin.

The culinary scene here is a rich mix of different cuisines and flavours.

From the local family run Thai joint to some of the best fine dining in all of Asia, Hua Hin’s restaurants are diverse, plentiful and cater for just about everyone.

Some people reading this will no doubt have favourite places they like to visit again and again, while others are perhaps always on the look out for somewhere new.

But which restaurant is best?

Review sites can be a good place to start. We recently featured the 10 Best Restaurants in Hua Hin according to TripAdvisor.

And while the list features lots of great restaurants, many of the reviews appeared to have been left by tourists, who may have been looking for a different dining experience compared to people who live in Hua Hin full time.

So where do people living in Hua Hin like to eat?

Whether you’re a tourist or local, it’s damn near impossible to round up the best restaurants in Hua Hin.

However, we thought we’d give it a go by asking Hua Hin Today readers, the majority of which are people who live in Hua Hin: “What’s your favourite restaurant in Hua Hin?

The question, asked online, was merely a simple straw poll to try and gauge which restaurants are popular among people living locally.

The list of restaurants included in the poll was by no means exhaustive or fully comprehensive.

There are lots of great restaurants in Hua Hin which were not featured in the poll.

And of the restaurants which were included in the poll, many of them are well worth visiting in their own right.

After receiving over 1,000 responses, we are now a bit closer to knowing which restaurants locals in Hua Hin like to visit.

While all the restaurants are listed in no particular order there were some clear favourites among Hua Hin Today readers.

Did you favourite Hua Hin restaurant make the list?

Flavours Restaurant & Bar Hua Hin

What the locals say:

Good atmosphere, food and drink. Really recommended

Reasonable and great food with excellent service.

Beautiful atmosphere. Worth for money. One of my favorite restaurants.

Very good and extraordinary taste with reasonable price

A fantastic place with amazing food and a great atmosphere!

“Great food and very reasonable prices. Nice air conditioned venue “

Flavours Restaurant & Bar Hua Hin on Facebook

L’Occitan

What the locals say:

Best restaurant ever!

For me, it is the favourite restaurant in Hua Hin.

Nice and good prices

Never disappointed

Definitely going with L’Occitan

L’Occitan Restaurant on Facebook

Monsoon Valley Wine Bar

What the locals say:

Great wine selection with creative fun events every month

Food very good

The food is very good. We have been to Monsoon many times.

Monsoon Valley Wine Bar on Facebook

Little Spain

What the locals say:

Authentic Spanish food

Very good foods wines and service also

I love their foods so much If possible i would get back for sure.

Restaurant very Good .AROI MAAAK

Little Spain on Facebook

Duangkaew Cuisine

What the locals say:

สไตล์การตกแต่งร้านหรูหราแฝงความอบอุ่น อาหารน่าทานมากๆ ค่ะ

สลัดกุ้งย่าง ร้านนี้อร่อยมากค่ะ

Good to see Duangkaew on your list. It is the best restaurant in Hua Hin. No question

Duangkaew Cuisine – ครัวดวงแก้ว on Facebook

Atcha Indian Restaurant

What the locals say:

I have tried all the Indian restaurants in HH but Atcha is best.

ATCHA Indian Restaurant Hua Hin on Facebook

Praça at The Standard, Hua Hin

What the locals say:

Delicious Thai fusion food

Love the E-San Tuna!

Great drinks

Good food, good design, good view

The food was very nice. It has an authentic Thai taste. The place is so romantic.

Stunning setting with delicious food

Good service staff, good view and delicious food.

ร้านสวย บรรยากาศดีมาก

รสชาติอาหารอร่อยมาก พนักงานก็บริการดี น่ารัก

Praca Hua Hin on Facebook

Carlo Ristorante Italiano

What the locals say:

Best Italian food in town

It is my favourite restaurant in Hua Hin

We have been a regular customers for ten years.

Carlo Ristorante Italiano – Hua Hin on Facebook

Olive

What the locals say:

Never had a bad meal here

Great food and prices

Good value for Money. Superlative seafood gnocchi. Chef graduated in Italy

Consistently great!

Daddy Deli

What the locals say:

The best steaks and best burgers in Hua Hin.

Try the lamb and mashed potato!!!!

There were also other restaurants that did not receive as many votes as the ones listed above, but which still proved popular among Hua Hin Today readers.

In no particular order, other popular restaurants in Hua Hin are:

The Banana Ketchup

Eat at Sivana

Avatar Garden

Zafferano ’94

Father Ted’s

Anantasila

Paris Bakery

S.Ken’s Bistro

Pizza Garden

