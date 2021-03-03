The ‘Festival Economy’ Conference; Huahin HOP Fest 2021

3rd March, Prachuap Khiri Khan – Permanent Secretary of Municipal Affairs Mr Jirawat Pramani serves as mayor of Hua Hin welcomes a group of participants in the Festival Economy public relations seminar and developing a network of roaming organisers at the ballroom, Amari Hua Hin Hotel.

The honourable Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Mr Sirisak Sirimangkala chaired the opening of the activity.

Also, Director of the Central and Western Convention & Exhibition Bureau Mr Saranroj Suthat Chuuto, Mr Boonperm In-tanapasat president of Thailand international events & festivals association (TIEFA) and Mrs Wasana Srikanjana president of Hua Hin-Cha-am tourism business association.

Government agencies, private sectors, local agencies, educational institutions, and communities. More than 80 people attended the seminar on that day.

After the opening ceremony, there was a seminar called “Festival’ with development towards sustainability, community talks, and Hua Hin Hop Fest 2021.

TIEFA collaborating with TCEB to schedule a seminar to publicise the ‘Festival Economy’ in Hua Hin City, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province to brainstorm ideas in the area to create a city sculpture with a festival to contribute to the economy sustainably.

