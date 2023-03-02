The first ever Hua Hin Boat Show to be held in March

Excitement is building ahead of the first-ever Racer Marina Hua Hin Boat Show which will take place in Pak Nam Pran from March 24 to 26.

The event promises to be the highlight of the boating calendar in the region, attracting boating enthusiasts from across the country.

The Racer Marina Hua Hin Boat Show will showcase a selection of boats as well as a variety of marine accessories and equipment.

Visitors will have the opportunity to speak to industry experts, view boats close up and purchase the latest equipment from some of Thailand’s leading suppliers and brokers.

Several of Thailand’s biggest yachting companies are taking part in the event, including Simpson Marine, Asiamarine and Motorfield, while Suzuki and Tohatsu will also be at the show.

Racer Marina Manager Lisa Mackenzie explained that the aim of the event is to promote Hua Hin to the yachting community throughout Thailand, as well as helping to showcase the wide range of facilities that are available at the marina.

“We are thrilled to host the first-ever Racer Marina Hua Hin Boat Show,” Lisa said.

“This is an excellent opportunity for us to really showcase the boat industry in the region and promote Hua Hin and the surrounding area to boating enthusiasts in Thailand. It’s an event not to be missed!”

Some of the boats that are set to be on display at the event include aluminium boats, jet skis, Nimbus, an 88’ Sailing boat that is available for charter, as well as a nice selection of boats from Simpson Marine.

In addition to the boats on display, there will be plenty of other activities to keep visitors entertained throughout the three-day event.

Food vendors will be on site offering a variety of delicious Thai cuisine and snacks, while wine supplier Italasia will be presenting a selection of wines at the event. There will be live music and entertainment which will help to provide a festive atmosphere for all attendees.

There will also be games and activities for children, including arts and crafts and other fun activities.

The Racer Marina Hua Hin Boat Show is an excellent opportunity for boating enthusiasts to meet and network with other industry professionals and to learn more about the latest developments in the boat industry.

It will also be the ideal event for families to spend quality time together while enjoying a day out by the water.

The Racer Marina Hua Hin Boat Show will take place from March 24th to 26th at Racer Marina in Pak Nam Pran between 10am and 6pm.

Admission is free for all visitors.

For more information about the event, please visit the Racer Marina Facebook or contact the marina directly: https://www.facebook.com/RacerMarina

📞 032 632 206

📧 info@racer-marina.com

🌎 https://racer-marina.com/

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/8swQQSKWduG2Hy7dA

comments