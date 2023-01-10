The gift of sight: Eyeglasses donated to those in need in Hua Hin

More than one hundred people from underprivileged communities in Hua Hin have received a pair of eyeglasses as part of a new charitable campaign.

The campaign has been carried out as part of a multi agency collaboration with Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati as a royal charity, Hua Hin Municipality, the Thai Red Cross Ophthalmic and Optical Center and Hua Hin District Red Cross.

Mr. Polkrit Phuangwalaisin, Hua Hin District Chief, and Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, presided over the ceremony which saw 150 pairs of glasses be donated to local people.

Mrs. Usa Puangwalaisin, President of the Hua Hin District Red Cross, Miss Sudjai Kruewanichtham, Head of the Hua Hin Chaloem Phrakiat Red Cross Station, and members of the Hua Hin Municipality Executive Board also attended the ceremony at the Hua Hin Chaloem Phrakiat Red Cross Station.

According to Mr. Polkrit, the Thai Red Cross Ophthalmic and Optical Center, the Thai Red Cross Society Relief and Public Health Office, in collaboration with the Hua Hin District Red Cross Branch and the Hua Hin Chaloem Phra Kiat Red Cross Station, facilitated the donation of the eyeglasses to state welfare card holders.

Those who received the glasses were also given a free eye examination, as well as being given advice about eye care in order to help protect and preserve their eyes in the long term.

“Today, eyeglasses were distributed to 150 project participants for use in their daily lives to improve their vision and to offer as a royal charity together,” Mr. Polkrit said.

“We wish Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati a speedy recovery from her illness,” he added.

