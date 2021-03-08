The Government launched “SMEs’ Co-payment”

The government is preparing to launch the “SMEs’ Co-payment” project to help the burden of business services and increase competitiveness expected to start the project in the middle of this year.

Mr Anucha Buraphachaisri prime minister’s office revealed the government has prepared additional measures to help small entrepreneurs in the manner of co-payment with SMEs’ Co-payment.

The proportion starts from 50-80 per cent for business operating expenses, such as for the cost of asking for product testing, registration or request for certificates of various standards and business consultation, such as accounting standards, agricultural standards (ACFS) and food standards (FDA).

To reduce the burden cost of Thai SMEs that has more than 3.1 million to be able to decide on quality improvement and obtain product and service standards in the needs of each industry.

The office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP) has initiated a guideline to create more options for SMEs to develop their businesses to meet the needs of operators.

Business Development Service (BDS) by OSMEP provides co-payment support.

The expenses that can be requested for support such are:

The expense of business knowledge development training.

The expense of testing and certification.

The expense of developing a product prototype, product development Industrial production experimentation and design.

Expenses for expanding market opportunities.

Expenses for technology transfer, research and development including compensation such as consultation fees, specialist fees and diagnosis fees.

Qualifications for SMEs to be funded must be businesses have taxed and registered as a member of OSMEP.

Recently, the government has revised regulations by issuing ministerial regulations prescribing supplies and procurement methods that the state wants to promote or support (No. 2) in the year 2020 to enable SMEs to reach the market of Government procurement, which worth 1.3 trillion baht per year, which has been in effect since 22 December 2020.

comments