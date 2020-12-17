“The Graduates”

15 Dec, PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN – At long last! Hua Hin senior citizen students had their share of achievement and success from their perseverance for completing the ‘Quality Development Course’ and received their diplomas from the Department of Older Persons (DOP).

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul and Ms Suchitra Thiphayansej, Director-general of DOP presided over the graduation ceremony along with guests and relevant government agencies at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas.

There were 200 senior-citizen graduates who were awarded with the certification of completion of the required courses.

The concept of the Senior School Program in ‘sweet age’ focuses on strengthening physical and mental aspects of the elderly and to build self-confidence, knowledge and to socially interact with fellow seniors.

Included in the School Program are various activities in promoting good physical and mental health and build a strong relationship between family members as well as with the society.

It’s never too late to learn…

Source: Prachuap Post

comments