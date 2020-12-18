The mysterious greenfields – Pranburi calling

18 Dec, PRANBURI – The phenomenon of Mother Nature touches once again the coastline of Pranburi beach this time of the year when green algae turns the shoreline into a velvety carpet covering the breakwater’s staircase.

Stretching out 2 kilometres along the coastline, these green algae sparkles magnificently each time the waves hits the shore.

This nature’s phenomenon attracts tourists and locals yearly to witness the indescribable transformation of Pranburi’s breakwater. Visitors are advised to come during midday until early evening.

Mr Narong Sornpradit said he used to bring his family to Pranburi beach regularly but recently, we saw the green algae like a velvet carpet covering the staircase and it was so beautiful.

Many people have come to see the trending algae, walked on it, and take pictures to keep as souvenir. “Just be careful not to fall off the cliff because they are very slippery,” says Mr Narong.

Original writer/reporter: Limop Jirawong

Source: huahinsarn.com

