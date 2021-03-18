The polling place to be cleaned

18th March, Hua Hin – Secretary of the Municipality Mr Jirawat Prami serves as the mayor of Hua Hin. Currently, he has ordered the staff to maintain the cleanliness.

The Division of Public Health and the Environment and relevant personnel went to clean up the Centennial Park area.

This is to prepare as a polling place that will take place on March 28, 2021.

After the election commission of Hua Hin municipality passed a resolution to change the location of the municipal electoral council.

The original location was at Phuttachaiyo Temple but due to the difficulties, the polling station changed to Centennial Park instead.

This change is considered appropriate for several reasons but the location is quite comfortable and large enough to accommodate the people.

The people expect the electoral right at this time, after a long absence of local elections.

