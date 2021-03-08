The resource Coral Reef at Koh-Talu is destroyed

8th March, Prachuap Khiri Khan – Last week, Underwater Resource Conservation Group Mr Prajek Thongrat led villagers and members to explore the coral that was planted in the year 2014 for conservation.

Which the picture that have seen circulating is the damaged corals were broken at the top of each branch with a length of 10-15 cm.

The damaged coral is in front of the Ao Kham area, Ao Kruad, which is the dive site of Koh Talu, Bang Saphan District.

Koh Talu is a famous snorkelling site and is famous to tourist for having a beautiful shallow-water coral reef.

The corals in the area were planted by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) which hired a private company to plant more than 25 rai at Koh Talu, with a budget of 4.78 million Baht.

This project was established into an employment contract on 16 January 2021 and will expire on 15 September 2021.

After discovering the coral image is damaged, informing the hiring company to temporarily suspend the operation for the relevant parties to speed up their investigation.

As claimed by the contract, the operating company can pick up only natural broken branches, cutting or breaking them is prohibited.

If the company is planning to cut the branches, they have to send a letter requesting permission through the DMCR first.

Beforehand, private sectors have jointly undertaken coral planting projects to restore degraded coral reefs.

Over the past years, a private company has been assigned to plant coral at Koh Talu as well.

It was found this year, there was a new contractor to replace the old one and started planting in early February.

An inquiry revealed the primary planting company did not cut the coral reef in the plot.

To find out who was the culprit, the responsibility will be burdened by the Department of Natural Resources and environment, DMCR, the department of National Parks Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources invested a lot of attention to such cases and ordered to monitor and inspect the damaged coral.

