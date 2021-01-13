The roars of winter

It was almost like winter when temperature dropped to 18C degrees and waves as high as four metres slams through the sea walls along the beach road in Prachuap district yesterday afternoon. According to the Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD), the cold weather was due to the high-pressure system from China engulfing the upper part of Thailand.

Meanwhile, the provincial governor warned residents near the coastal area to be extra careful as strong winds and waves will continue for the next few days whilst fishermen are advised to dock their small boats and avoid sailing.

Photos: Prachuap Post

