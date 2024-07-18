The Standard, Hua Hin ranked among top 100 hotels worldwide, 3rd best in Southeast Asia

The Standard, Hua Hin has been ranked 81st in the world and 3rd best in Southeast Asia in the Travel+Leisure World’s Best Awards 2024. This recognition was based on votes from travellers around the globe.

As a boutique hotel and lifestyle destination, The Standard, Hua Hin, backed by Sansiri’s investment, has distinguished itself with its unique approach to relaxation. The hotel secured 3rd place among Southeast Asia resorts, 20th in Asia, and 81st globally in the Travel+Leisure World’s Best Awards 2024. These rankings highlight the hotel’s service quality, distinctive design, and exceptional culinary offerings, earning a score of 97.82.

Travel+Leisure praised the hotel for bringing new attention to Hua Hin, often referred to as the Hamptons of Thailand. The publication said: “The perennially hip brand brought some fresh attention to the Hamptons of Thailand, as seaside Hua Hin is sometimes called, with this beachy — if not beachfront — resort. The Standard ‘channels the brand’s Hollywood roots with Midcentury Modern architecture and quirky Thai trimmings, like vintage train-station benches in the lobby,’ contributor Chris Schalkx wrote for T+L in 2022. A handful of villas, many with private pools, offer a touch more privacy while still being part of the scene.”

The Standard, Hua Hin’s international restaurants have also received acclaim. Praca was awarded 1st place and LIDO 2nd place for ‘Best Restaurant in Hua Hin’ by AROUND magazine, a leading Thai publication. Additionally, the hotel was named ‘Best Thailand Pet Friendly Hotel’, catering to all family members.

Last year, The Standard brand was ranked 6th in the Travel+Leisure World’s Best Awards 2023, recognised for its unique culture and memorable experiences, making it a favourite among A-list celebrities and a globally influential lifestyle brand.

