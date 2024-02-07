The Standard Residences to open in Hua Hin and Phuket Bang Tao

Thailand’s Sansiri, CG Capital, and Standard International Launch Exclusive Residences

by Andrew J Wood

Global lifestyle brand, Standard International, partners with Sansiri and CG Capital (the investment management firm of the Central Group) to unveil two luxury projects.

Standard International, a leading global lifestyle brand in the hospitality industry, has joined forces with Sansiri Public Company Limited and CG Capital Limited to introduce “The Standard Residences” project. This collaboration brings together the expertise of three influential entities in the real estate and investment sectors.

The two residential properties, known as ‘Branded Residences,’ are strategically located in prime spots within two world-class tourist cities—The Standard Residences, Hua Hin, and The Standard Residences, Phuket Bang Tao.

Breaking traditional norms, The Standard Residences embody modern aesthetics, unique design, and unparalleled standards. The concept, “THE PLACE TO BE IS NOW THE PLACE TO LIVE, OWN IT!”, is championed by Amar Lalvani, Chairman of the Executive Board at Standard International, Uthai Uthaisangsuk, COO of Sansiri Public Company Limited, and Phoom Chirathivat, Managing Partner of CG Capital Limited.

Both Hua Hin and Phuket, identified as prime investment targets, offer exclusive settings. The Standard Residences, Hua Hin, stands out as Asia’s first branded residence project with a beachfront location, while The Standard Residences, Phuket Bang Tao, is strategically positioned near the renowned Bang Tao Beach.

The launch event yesterday (Feb 6) showcased the ambiance of these projects. Pre-sales for The Standard Residences, Hua Hin, are set to begin in March 2024, price ranges from THB 8.99m-100m, with completion expected in Q2 2026. The Standard Residences, Phuket Bang Tao, is projected to commence pre-sales in March 2024, with completion scheduled for Q4 2027.

The project will be located at Bang Tao Pasak-Koktanod Rd, Cherngtalay, Talang, Phuket 83110 with a total of188 units from 75-313 sqm.

Exclusive perks await presale participants, including a 10-15% discount on food and beverages at The Standard and The Peri Hotel F&B outlets in Thailand, up to a 25% discount on room bookings at Standard hotels worldwide, and special rates or complimentary entry to Standard events—a testament to the brand’s commitment to its valued residents.

