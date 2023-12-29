The STARs of Phetchaburi tourism: A guide to sustainable tourism destinations in Phetchaburi

This is a new series highlighting sustainable tourism destinations in Phetchaburi.

In 2023, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating (STAR) aimed at enhancing sustainable tourism and positioning Thailand as a leading sustainable destination.

This project encourages local travel entrepreneurs to rate themselves across four key dimensions: economic, social, environmental, and good governance factors.

The initiative also involves fostering a tourism sector that values safety and sustainability, contributing to the preservation of cultural heritage and natural resources for future generations. By focusing on these aspects, the TAT aims to transform the perception of Thailand as a high-quality, sustainable tourism destination.

The STAR certificate awarded to the participants is valid for two years.

In Phetchaburi, a number of locations have been awarded STAR certifications.

This guide highlights sustainable tourism destinations in Phetchaburi.

KRSC Thailand แก่งกระจานริเวอร์ไซด์รีสอร์ท แอนด์ แคมป์ปิ้ง

KRSC Thailand, Resort & Scout Camp, formerly known as Kaeng Krachan Riverside Resort before its rebranding in 2015, stands as a nature-centric, camp-style resort. This unique destination offers an experience akin to being cozily nestled in one’s own garden. Known for its warm, familial service, KRSC encourages guests to engage in various outdoor activities, fostering skill development and promoting togetherness.

For over three decades, KRSC has been dedicated to active citizen personnel development, creating and implementing effective processes under vigilant supervision. Their commitment to environmental stewardship was further solidified with the adoption of the STAR project, which provides clear guidelines and criteria for sustainable practices.

At KRSC, environmental education is a key focus. Guests learn about waste separation, and the resort practices waste reuse in its café. They also engage in eco-friendly activities such as creating plant pots from recycled plastic glasses and making Thai desserts on stoves fueled by scrap wood. Additionally, the resort harnesses solar energy and provides informational corners to educate guests about environmental conservation.

Post-STAR implementation, KRSC has launched initiatives like ‘Change Waste into Usefulness’ and ‘Reuse – Reduce Waste’. These projects have been well-received, with guests participating in efforts to reduce reliance on disposable items and converting waste into valuable resources.

KRSC also plays a significant role in raising environmental awareness, organizing camps for hundreds of people annually. These camps have a lasting impact, as participants often share their newfound knowledge about waste management and reuse with their families.

The resort actively promotes social equality by collaborating with local communities and featuring local speakers. This approach not only enhances community income but also integrates local knowledge into the guest experience.

Offering a wide range of activities like archery, abseiling, and tree planting, KRSC is an ideal destination for those passionate about the environment. They also serve low-cost, high-quality beverages, with their Tilapia pizza being a specialty.

KRSC invites environmentally conscious tourists to visit and experience this award-winning location, serving as a model for environmental protection in the hospitality industry.

More information on KRSC Thailand, Resort & Camping, including details on their outdoor activities, accommodations, meeting facilities, and the Camper Café:

📞 092-4849591 or 032-461245.

📱 KRSC Line@ http://line.me/ti/p/~@krscthailand

🌐 www.kaengkrachan.net

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/rH9ks1i3rweG7VfC8

Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park

The Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park joined the STAR project, showcasing its potential and readiness in various areas.

The park has initiated several activities, including:

Reducing income inequality.

Distributing income within the community.

Organizing events for community members to sell items or host various running events.

Promoting ecotourism.

The park is an ideal destination for visitors of all ages, including those with disabilities. It features accessible ramps and plans to offer activities like bird watching for individuals with disabilities.

The park has also been involved in educating students about natural resources, wildlife, deforestation, and floods, through its forestry teacher project. This year, the program aims to reach two more schools to impart knowledge about environmental conservation.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of hiking trails, suited to different skill levels and preferences.

A notable feature is the 150-meter nature trail, culminating in a viewing platform overlooking the Nang Panthurat Mirror.

This site, enhanced with newly renovated concrete stairs, was recognized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as one of the 25 UNSEEN New Series for 2021.

Activities at Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park include:

Attending a history lecture about the park, emphasizing wildlife and forest conservation.

Participating in seed-making workshops, including creating Seed Bombs to enhance the fertility of remote forest areas.

Exploring recent discoveries of fossils, estimated to be 250 to 290 million years old.

Taking a 150-meter nature walk to observe the park’s beauty.

Trekking 2.5 km for an immersive nature study.

Learning about and participating in tree planting.

The park invites tourists to explore its beautiful mountains, shady areas, and natural learning environment, promoting sustainable tourism. Admission is free for both Thai nationals and foreigners.

Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park Contact Information:

Phone: 098 686 0989

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/fLnLGGzUJ53xqE5Y9

Facebook: @ วนอุทยานเขานางพันธุรัต และโครงการฯเขานางพันธุรัต อันเนื่องมาจากพระราชดำริง

Springfield@Sea Resort & Spa

Springfield@Sea Resort & Spa, located in Hua Hin – Cha Am, is a distinguished hotel known for its commitment to quality tourism and safety standards.

This dedication has earned it recognition in the tourism business sector. The hotel places a high value on serving guests, ensuring that all facilities prioritize safety and sustainability. By promoting sustainable tourism, Springfield@Sea Resort & Spa aims to give back to the community and lead in the industry while respecting local living conditions.

The hotel has actively implemented guidelines from the STAR program, focusing on health and utilizing local ingredients in its culinary offerings. Dishes like “Cha-kram (Seabite leaves) spicy salad with fresh shrimp and white galangal” have won awards for their innovative use of local produce. In its pursuit of sustainability, the hotel creatively repurposes old towels and cloth into potted plants, and recycles water for irrigation.

Guests are encouraged to participate in environmental initiatives, such as exchanging collected beach trash for drinks. The hotel also educates guests about sustainable and low-carbon tourism through various media in public spaces like the lobby.

With a workforce comprising 95% local residents, Springfield@Sea Resort & Spa invests in community employment. Staff are trained to provide knowledgeable service aligned with the hotel’s sustainability goals.

In terms of guest experiences, the hotel aims to be a wellness center, offering packages like the “Stay Healthy & Tour” option, which includes half-day and full-day tours to local attractions at special prices. These tours showcase the region’s cultural and historical sites, and are designed for small groups to ensure a personalized experience.

The hotel also offers a unique “Beach Nordic Walk” exercise class, available to both guests and non-guests, promoting physical wellness and community benefits. Local tour guides are available to enhance the touring experience with insights into the area’s history.

For more information or to make a reservation, Springfield@Sea Resort & Spa can be contacted through various channels, including its Facebook page, Line account, and direct phone lines, with specific hours for inquiries and assistance. Their dedication to community, sustainability, and guest experience positions them as a leader in responsible tourism.

Tour packages available from Springfield@Sea Resort & Spa, Hua Hin – Cha Am

The hotel offers a number of different tour packages to hotel guests and non-guests, the details of which can be found below:

Stay Healthy & Tour (Happy with your selection)

Half day tour, special price only 300 baht/person. There are 2 routes to choose from as follows:

Route 1

Worship sacred things Phra Rattana Chedi Si Mahathat Huai Sai Tai Temple Buy souvenirs at the OTOP product center, Phetchaburi Province. Visit the herb garden Suan Somdej Project

Route 2

Purchase souvenirs at Tha Yang Old Town Market. Visit the famous Thapthim Shrine for good fortune worship. Go to the Lung Thanom sugar plantation to learn about palm sugar wisdom. Visit Tham Rong Temple, a 1,000-year-old the attitude of persuading relatives not to quarrel Buddha statue of Luang Por Dam, pays homage to sacred things. Visit Unseen Cha-am, walk through the Bodhi leaf-shaped cave, Cha-am Khiri Temple.

Promotion conditions Customers can choose 1 travel route. Minimum number of 2 people/trip.

1 Day tour (9 temples tour) special price only 599 baht/person

Trip to pay homage to 9 temples to add auspiciousness to your life, including:

Wat Tham Rong Wat Khao Bandai It Wat Khoi Wat Phra Non Wat Mahathat Wat Yai Suwannaram Wat Phlapphla Chai Wat Kamphaeng Laeng Wat Tham Chaeng

Promotion conditions Minimum number of 4 people/trip

Beach Nordic Walk

Price only 250 baht/person New exercise options that work every part of your body. Have fun while walking.

You can enjoy the calm and shady seaside atmosphere while the hotel’s experts look after you. Promotional conditions: A minimum of two people per class

The hotel is also happy to serve customers who are not staying at the hotel. It is not costly because it benefits the community. If you prefer a tour guide, they also have local tour guides who can guide you and tell you about the history of the area.

Contact

📱 https://www.facebook.com/springfieldatsea

✉️Line: https://page.line.me/springfieldatsea

✉️Inbox: m.me/108181225887011

02-231-2244 ext. 108, 109

📅 Mon – FRi 🕛 08:30 – 18:00

🕛 after business hours call 032-709-300

https://www.springfieldresort.com/atsea/

Organic Island by Suanpech

Organic Island by Suanpech is a model space designed to enhance the quality of life. It utilizes innovative methods such as the “Khok Nong Na Model” on a 20-rai island in the middle of the Phetchaburi River. The project focuses on agricultural development under the Sufficiency Economy model to improve quality of life and create economic, social, and environmental sustainability.

Experience: Suanpech has shared knowledge with over 20,000 people, agencies, and organizations, spreading royal wisdom and the principles of the 9-step path to sufficiency. This is integrated into their 12 learning bases for sustainable development.

Role of STAR in Assisting Entrepreneurs: STAR is instrumental in helping organizations communicate their environmental and community initiatives. It aligns with global trends in sustainability, assisting in marketing to attract eco-conscious tourists to sustainable destinations and offering awards to promote learning and implementation of sustainable practices.

Innovative Practices: Suanpech employs unique waste management techniques. They repurpose food leftovers for direct animal feed and for cultivating Black soldier fly larvae, which then feed their poultry. This process reduces feed costs and enables systematic, odor-free waste digestion. The by-product is used as fertilizer, and solar cells are utilized for public lighting.

Knowledge Sharing: Suanpech’s expertise includes Thai organic farming, agricultural product cultivation, Black Soldier Fly (BSF) protein insect farming, and organic waste management. They aim to share this knowledge, enabling others to apply it and potentially turn it into a career.

Hands-On Experience: Visitors to Suanpech can engage in activities like painting cloth bags with fresh flowers, producing smokeless charcoal, and managing the Golden Rice Field. This field demonstrates interplanting and plant symbiosis, offering guests a choice in their learning experience.

Facilities and Activities: Apart from being a learning center, Suanpech offers accommodations, dining options, and leisure activities like swimming at a private freshwater beach, riverboat rides, karaoke, and community tours.

Awards and Recognition: Organic Island by Suanpech has received the Thai Tourism Industry (Kinnaree) Award 2023 and the Low Carbon Tourist Attraction Award for Sustainability 2023.

Visiting Information: Open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Suanpech welcomes everyone to explore the Khok Nong Na Model and their diverse learning bases, providing meeting rooms, accommodations, restaurants, and coffee shops for a comprehensive experience.

📱 @bysuanpech 📞 099 449 8789 📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/RhBzkczmmyR5Ubf58

