The stunning nature park and environmental centre just a short drive from Hua Hin

Taking a leisurely stroll in nature can be a great way to relax and clear your mind.

You don’t have to travel far from Hua Hin to find a tranquil spot though; we have more than our fair share of stunning places to explore, from beaches to national parks all within easy reach.

But there is a little known place that more people should really know about, which combines nature and stunning scenery with education and sustainability.

The Sirindhorn International Environmental Park is located in Cha Am next to the Mrigadayavan Palace and is easily accessible off Phetkasem Road.

The park is part conservation project and part learning centre and is a great place to visit for anyone with an interest in nature and the environment.

The Sirindhorn International Environmental Park was first established in 2000 in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn after outlining her ambition to preserve and support local nature and the environment through reforestation and the rehabilitation of local mangroves.

The Princess then formally opened The Sirindhorn International Environmental Park on the 19th July 2008.

The Park acts as a learning and training centre on the rehabilitation and conservation of natural resources, the environment and energy that is consistent with international standards and the royal initiative of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

During the week, the Park is busy with students on school trips visiting the Energy for Environment Centre where they can explore the different exhibitions on show and learn about the environmental and conservation work that is not only taking place on the site but that is happening throughout Thailand.

All of the exhibitions are available in both Thai and English and are suitable for people of all ages to visit. The exhibitions cover a range of different topics related to the environment, sustainability, energy and conservation and feature some interactive demonstrations and displays.

The Park also includes a waste water treatment centre that uses natural treatment methods to clean household water before it is released into natural water sources.

Away from the learning and exhibition centres is The Princess Mangrove Plantation, which is rich in both wildlife and natural beauty.

You can take a walk around the mangrove plantation, which is well sign posted and rich in both wildlife and natural beauty.

Explore the 1.8 kilometre route over raised platforms through the mangroves where you can see a variety of different aquatic species such as crabs and mudskippers. The mangrove plantation is also home to more than 100 species of birds, both resident and migratory.

You can also climb the seventeen metre high viewing tower that offers wonderful 360 degree panoramic views of the mangroves, the park, beach and Hua Hin and Cha Am beyond.

At the end of the mangrove plantation is a spectacular beach, which would make a great location for a picnic.

The beach is pristine and while we are told it can get busy in the late afternoons on a weekend, it is normally very quiet.

The beach and mangrove plantation in particular make for great places to visit not only for people who enjoy the outdoors but also for families and parents looking for somewhere to take their children at the weekend.

A walk around the mangrove, followed by a picnic on the beach would be an afternoon well spent!

The Park also includes meeting conference facilities, as well as environmentally friendly accommodation for people who wish to stay overnight. Rates start from just 500 baht.

Later this year, park staff hope to introduce kayaking so visitors can kayak along the waterways which feed into the mangrove system.

Staff are English speaking and if you contact them ahead of your visit they can arrange a guided tour of the Park for you free of charge.

The Sirindhorn International Environmental Park website is also a useful source of information and is also available in both Thai and English at https://home.sirindhornpark.or.th/

For more information contact:

Sirindhorn International Environmental Park

1281 Rama VI Camp Cha-am, Phetchaburi 76120 Thailand

Tel: 032-508-352

Email : siep@sirindhornpark.or.th

Google Maps: ‘Sirindhorn International Environmental Park’.

