The Takiab community alert for election

18th March, Hua Hin – Early morning, Deputy Director of Ban Takiab Municipality School Mr Monokrit Maraphen under the Hua Hin Municipality, brought students and teachers to join a campaign walk.

Holding advertisement banners to encourage people to exercise the right to vote for municipal council members and the new mayor of Hua Hin on this 28 March 2021.

The activities focused on making people observant and implement their right as well as promoting the right exercise for people.

More importantly, to set a good example for children to value the legitimate rights of elections and to regard elections as a duty to do.

People who have the right to vote should not be quiet and act for their rights and come out to exercise their rights together.

