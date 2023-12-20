The true value of older properties in Hua Hin: Expert tips to find genuine deals

Careful of the ‘lipstick on the pig!’ Underneath all that make-up you will still unveil a pig!

‘Luxury houses for sale’? ‘Hot deal’? ‘Well-built homes at discounted prices’?

It seems like we encounter these types of advertisements often in the Hua Hin real estate market.

Of course, it is possible to find great deals through panic sales for personal reasons, health reasons, relocations, or even just clients that bought on a higher exchange rate now repatriating funds on a weakened currency.

An example of this is when I came here the GBP was 74THB and only a couple of years ago this was 40THB so it is possible to lower the price and still profit.

However, as someone with 20 years of experience in the industry, I often come across these ads and already question the wording used to entice buyers.

Some properties may be in need of minor and also major renovations.

Materials have improved and older houses were not able to utilize these. Some older houses were maybe not constructed with the same level of quality as many newer ones.

Materials and building techniques were not as advanced back then or as readily available.

While these houses may not be falling apart, they might require some structural renovations to ensure their longevity.

There is nothing wrong with that, but it is crucial to provide buyers with accurate information.

These properties may not appear luxurious or perfectly built, but they could be situated in very desirable locations and with some simple improvements, they can be transformed into fantastic homes for buyers.

So, apart from brand-new builds that still sell well, what should you look for in an older property?

Ideally, the seller should be the original purchaser, as they may have the original plans or can provide more detailed information about the property.

Also, someone who has lived in the house for an extended period is more likely to have taken care of and maintained the property over time.

On the other hand, properties solely purchased for rental purposes or occasional visits can become problematic. I have even advised fellow professionals in this field that properties left unattended during the recent pandemic may have significant issues under the skin of the building.

Houses here need to be maintained.

It is relatively easy for a seller to use cosmetic fixes to mask underlying repairs. They might give the property a fresh coat of paint and add decorative items to hide more serious issues.

I often see buyers who, understandably, get captivated by the aesthetics of a show house or the excitement of a holiday purchase and end up making a quick decision.

Unfortunately, this can lead to disappointment later on. I like to compare show houses to new car models.

You might be initially attracted to the beauty of the car, but upon closer inspection and test drives, you realize that it doesn’t meet your practical needs. It may be pretty, but it might not serve you or your family well.

I have countless experiences where I show clients for example five properties, and they initially fall in love with, let’s say, property number two. However, after further consideration, they come back to me a day or two later confessing that it is not the right fit for their situation, and property number four is a much better choice.

As I highlighted in my article in September, properties based in the north of Hua Hin properties are generally cheaper, while to the west of town, it has really grown in popularity and therefore leaped ahead of the north despite the coast.

South is noticeably more expensive now as the town shifts and beaches improve along this stretch of Hua Hin.

A property of similar size will appear a better deal towards the north but think about the location and are the right amenities in a reasonable proximity.

They may well be, it could be perfect for your own needs on the northern side so you will get more property for your money and as I stated, your home here is a base to explore from.

Take your time when making a property purchase, why rush the decision? Remember that you’re not buying something as simple as shoes or a shirt.

Seek advice, and if I can be of assistance, feel free to reach out to me via WhatsApp or email. Remember, buyers do not have to pay anything for my service, feel free to send questions, ideas, criteria and together we can connect you with the right property.

