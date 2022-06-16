The world’s most polarising fruit: Host of events to celebrate locally grown durian

Love it or hate it, durian is a national treasure in Thailand.

With its green thorny spikes and pungent yellow-custardy flesh, most Thais have a deep affinity for durian.

But you might not be aware that Prachuap Khiri Khan is one of Thailand’s foremost producers of durian.

The fruit is grown throughout all eight districts of the province across a combined area of some 14,700 rai, which produces approximately 7,100 tons of the fruit.

The majority of the durian grown in Prachuap Khiri Khan are of the Mon Thong variety, both other varieties including the Chanee, Kanyao, and Phuangmanee varieties are also grown in the province.

The geography and environment of Prachuap Khiri Khan means the province offers ideal conditions for growing durian.

Each district in the province is known for growing a particular variety of the fruit.

Hua Hin for example, is known for the famous Pala-U durian which is predominantly grown in the Huai Suat Yai Subdistrict.

Nearby Pranburi is the home of the Khao Jao durian, Sam Roi Yot known for the Pa Mak durian and Khlong Bueng durian is grown in Mueang Prachuap.

In celebration of the durian growing in the province, the Prachuap Khiri Khan Province Department of Agriculture for Prachuap Khiri Khan has announced a series of events due to be held throughout June and July.

This year’s durian events include:

1. Chaiyarat Durian Fair on June 23-25, 2022 at the Chaiyarat Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Bang Saphan Noi District, selling for 100-120 baht/kg,

2. Khao Jao Durian Fair on June 29 – July 3, 2022 at the Pranburi District Office, selling for 190-250 baht/kg

3. Tanao Sri Khiri Khan Durian Fair, Market Village, Hua Hin, 1–5 July 2022, which sells durian from several Prachuap province sources, including Pala-U durian, Khao Jao Durian, Khao Lan Durian, and Chairat Durian (Only on opening day available for sale durian in Haad Kham and Khlong Bueng Durian)

4. Pala-U Durian Fair, Huai Suat Yai Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Hua Hin District, 9-17 July 2022, selling price at present, wholesale price 170–200 baht/kg, retail price 250–350 baht/kg

5. Khlong Loi Durian Contest event on July 10, 2022 at the courtyard of Wat Khao Bot Kamdnoppakhun subdistrict, Bang Saphan, selling price 150 baht/kg.

