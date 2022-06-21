Then and now: Photos show redevelopment of Cha Am train station

It is one of the oldest train stations in Thailand and has served passengers for more than a century.

As part of the improvements being made to Thailand’s Southern Line, like Hua Hin train station, Cha Am train station is currently being redeveloped.

A series of photos recently shared by the Railway Engineering School of Thailand show Cha Am train station at various points in time.

The train station, which has just celebrated its 111th anniversary, opened on June 19, 1911 upon the completion of the railway line from Phetchaburi station.

From 1916, upon completion of the Southern Line from Bangkok, Cha Am station acted as the main transportation hub for people traveling to the area from the Thai capital.

The opening of the train station and Southern Line coincided with Cha Am beach being established as one of Thailand’s first tourist destinations.

Originally called Ban Cha Am train station, the State Railway of Thailand changed the name to Cha-Am station in 2010.

The redevelopment of Cha-Am train station is part of the redevelopment of the Southern Line, which is Thailand’s longest railway line.

The line, which is expected to be completed by 2023, will dramatically improve train travel from the south of Thailand to Bangkok.

comments