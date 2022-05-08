Thousands of runners take part in Cha Am – Hua Hin Marathon 2022

Thousands of runners hit the roads early on Sunday morning (May 8) to take part in the Cha Am – Hua Hin Marathon 2022.

The event was split over four distances – 42km, 21km, 10k and 5k – with the full marathon (42km) getting underway at 3am.

The start and finish line for the race was on Cha Am beach road outside the Hotel Tara Mantra.

Runners continued along Cha Am beach road for 4km before turning right towards Phetkasem Road, with various u-turns for the different race distances.

The u-turn for the full marathon was close to Hua Hin Airport in Bor Fai.

The event, which had originally been planned to be held in Hua Hin, was moved to Cha Am and renamed the Cha Am – Hua Hin Marathon, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Sunday’s event was the first time the event had been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The event was formally opened by Mr. Nattawut Petchpromsorn, Governor of Phetchaburi Province, along with officials from Western Thai Hotels Association, Phetchaburi Chamber of Commerce, Phetchaburi Tourism Business Association and Tourism Authority of Thailand Phetchaburi Office.

Organisers said the Cha Am – Hua Hin Marathon 2022 helps to promote tourism in accordance with plans to develop the region into Thailand’s Wellness Sandbox.

