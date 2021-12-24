Three British tourists in Hua Hin test positive for Omicron

Three British tourists in Hua Hin have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prachuap Khiri Khan governor Sathien Charoenruen said on Friday (Dec 24).

The tourists were from two different groups to travel to Thailand.

Both groups arrived in Thailand via the Phuket Sandbox on Nov 26 and Dec 3, respectively.

The first group then flew to Suvarnabhumi Airport before taking a taxi to Cha Am on Dec 6 where they stayed with friends until Dec 11.

The other group stayed in Hua Hin at SHA approved facilities between Dec 12 and Dec 15.

The governor said the group had eaten at 5 different restaurants and used public transport.

No further details were released.

Governor Sathien urged the public not to panic following the news.

He said that all relevant agencies will work to help ensure the safety of people during New Year events.

He added that the private sector may want to consider suspending events. However, events can still go ahead. Any event must adhere to the necessary public health measures.

