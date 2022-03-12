Ticket sales for Manchester United v Liverpool in Bangkok postponed

Ticket sales for the Manchester United v Liverpool match, which is scheduled to take place in Bangkok in July, have been postponed.

Early bird tickets were due to go on sale on March 10 and on general sale on March 11.

A press conference which was due to be held at Siam Paragon on March 9 to formally announce the fixture, titled “THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022”, did not take place.

As of yet, it is not known when tickets will go on sale for the game which is due to be played at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium on July 12.

Earlier, Vinij Lertratanachai, CEO of event organiser Fresh Air Festival, had said that contracts had been signed and that the two clubs would bring full strength squads to take part in the game.

Previously, it had been reported that tickets would be priced between 5,000 baht and 25,000 baht, with fans limited to no more than four tickets per person.

However, despite the delay in tickets going on sale, representatives from both clubs were in Bangkok this week to check Thailand’s readiness for holding the game.

Ray Haughan, General Manager – First Team Operations at Liverpool FC and Christoffer Komen Director of Tours & Friendlies at Manchester United Football Club were among a number of representatives to inspect the Rajamangala National Stadium and other training facilities in the Thai capital.

