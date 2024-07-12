TikTok contest aims to promote tourism in Prachuap Khiri Khan – here’s how you can enter

The Provincial Administration of Prachuap Khiri Khan (PAO) has launched a new project aimed at promoting tourism in the region through a contest on TikTok.

The announcement was made at Market Village Hua Hin during a press conference chaired by Sarawut Limaroonrak, President of the PAO.

Attendees included Taweesin Patthana Pirat, President of the Provincial Council; Ms. Patcharee Sombattaveepoon, Provincial Tourism and Sports Officer; Asst. Prof. Napaporn Naktim, Deputy Director of Wang Klaikangwon Campus at Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin; Dr. Rewita Saesud from the Faculty of Business Administration and Technology at Stamford International University; Kittipong Siriphetkasem, Vice President of the Hua Hin/Cha-Am Tourism Business Association; and Thirayut Sooklap, Assistant General Manager of Market Village Hua Hin Shopping Center.

The contest, open to the general public of all ages, invites both team and individual entries. Participants are encouraged to submit TikTok videos under the theme “Travel in Prachuap, Heal the Heart, Make the Heart Bloom.”

Videos should showcase locations within Prachuap Khiri Khan Province and align with the theme. There are no restrictions on presentation style, filming techniques, or production, allowing participants to exercise their creativity freely. Videos must be at least one minute long and uploaded to TikTok with the hashtags #เที่ยวประจวบฮีลใจให้ใจฟู and #อบจ.ประจวบคีรีขันธ์ from now until August 19, 2024.

A panel of experts will judge the entries, with the top prize being 10,000 Baht in cash, a trophy of honor from the President of the PAO, and a certificate of merit. The first runner-up will receive 7,000 Baht in cash, a trophy, and a certificate, while the second runner-up will receive 5,000 Baht in cash, a trophy, and a certificate.

Additionally, the Popular Vote winner will receive 4,000 Baht in cash, a trophy, and a certificate, and the second place in the Popular Vote will receive 3,000 Baht in cash, a trophy, and a certificate.

Ms. Patcharee Sombattaveepoon highlighted the positive tourism trends in the province from January to May 2024, noting a total of 5,047,861 visitors, a 2.49% increase compared to the same period last year. This included 4,783,548 Thai visitors and 264,313 international visitors, generating over 22,326.45 million Baht in revenue for the province, a 20.88% increase. Of this, 19,312.52 million Baht came from Thai visitors, and 3,013.93 million Baht from international visitors. The average spending per person per day for tourism was 2,600 Baht, with Thai visitors spending an average of 2,500 Baht and international visitors spending an average of 4,200 Baht.

The PAO’s initiative to promote tourism through a TikTok contest leverages the platform’s popularity and aims to highlight the region’s attractions, food, and local specialties, potentially boosting tourism revenue in the latter half of the year.

