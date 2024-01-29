Tomljanovic, Linette and Badosa headline in Hua Hin

Day one of the Thailand Open presented by E@ promises a showcase of world class tennis at the Arena Hua Hin.

Former Thailand Open finalist Alja Tomljanovic will open proceedings against Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi in what is likely to be a testing first round for the 2019 runner-up.

2020 Thailand Open champion Magda Linette – one of two former singles winners in this year’s draw alongside Lin Zhu – takes on Diana Schnaider. Linette, currently ranked 24 in the WTA Rankings, is top seed in Hua Hin.

Former World No.2 Paula Badosa of Spain, who is making her debut in Hua Hin, will headline the night session against Thai wildcard Lanlana Tararudee. Their match will follow an opening ceremony to formally welcome this WTA 250 event and its players back to Hua Hin.



Away from centre court, highlights include an all-Chinese battle between Qiang Wang and fifth seed Xiyu Wang, before third seed Xinyu Wang takes on American Emina Becktas. There is also a high quality encounter in store between Viktorija Golubic and Laura Pigossi.

CLICK HERE for Monday’s full Order of Play

CLICK HERE for the full Main Draw, with qualifiers

Sunday’s final round of qualifying saw Australian teenager Taylah Preston qualify for a WTA Tour tournament for the second time in her burgeoning career. In other qualifying results, Preston was joined in the Main Draw by Arianne Hartono (NED), Chloe Paquet (FRA), Anastasia Zakharova, Mai Hontoma (JPN) and Galfi (HUN).

“This is only my second time qualifying for a WTA and the first time was more than two years ago,” said Preston, who has a tough draw against defending champion Lin Zhu in the first round. “It’s really great to give yourself an opportunity in the Main Draw at these events. I haven’t played very many WTA events and they always teach you a lot so hopefully I can qualify for a few more and get used to being in Main Draws.”

CLICK HERE for Sunday’s full qualifying results

