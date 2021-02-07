Tougher measures to deter illegal labour trafficking

6 Feb., Prachuap Khiri Khan – Police Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, Commissioner of the Immigration Office visited the Prachuap Khiri Khan Immigration Bureau office and was welcomed by Police Col Suttipong Putthipong, superintendent of Prachuap immigration office along with other officials.

Col Suttipong led the commissioner in inspecting the route along the border, the outpost’ detention room and storage room for keeping records of migrant workers specifically from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.



Commissioner Somphong instructed immigration officials to intensify all investigations involving illegal migrants and toughen the measures in arresting traffickers that tries to smuggle them into the province. He also stressed decisively in prohibiting officials to be involved in such offense.

Meanwhile, regarding migrant’s extension of visa or permission to stay longer, it still complies with the laws, regulations and orders that was approved by the Cabinet last 29 December 2020.

Currently, the extension of stay for migrant workers from the 3 neighbouring countries allows them to stay and work in the Kingdom for the next 2 years.

In addition, the Ministry of Interior and the Labour Ministry will add a BIOMETRICS system into the immigration’s database for storing vital information of every migrant worker in the country.

Commissioner Sompong urged immigration personnel to coordinate with relevant agencies in preparing to implement any new rules and regulations that could be announced later.

On the other hand, certain SOP (Standard Operation Procedures) is to be followed by health volunteers and immigration officers in terms of safety health measures set by the ministry’s standard.

Before conducting an inspection or arrest of alien at borders or checkpoints, officers are required to wear PPE clothing, face masks, gloves and prepare the Covid-19 check kit and equipment.

After the routine task has been completed, officers must avoid contact with anyone close and must self-quarantine for two weeks to prevent any spread of Covid infections.

Reported by: Visa Chimdee | Hua Hin Today

