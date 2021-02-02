Touring local royal projects

Air Chief Marshal and Privy Councillor Chalit Pukbhasuk last month conducted an inspection tour of the operation of royal projects around Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

He visited the Royal Rice Mill in Wat Udom Plaram, Yang Chum Reservoir Project and Forest Conservation and Rehabilitation Project in Kuiburi Forest National Reserve Forest.

Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Panlop Singhaseni, Deputy Governor Chatree Chanweerachai and other heads of government agencies were there to give Mr Chalit and his group a warm welcome.

Mr Chalit and representatives of agencies visited the agricultural cooperatives and the Royal Rice Mill at Ao Noi, created by the late King Rama 9. Each rice mill is equipped with a 45-horsepower machine and can mill 16 wagons of rice per day.

The inspection group travelled to Wat Udom Plaram in Kuiburi District and made offerings to 25 monks and novices. They observed the work of agencies that have helped with agricultural issues at Wat Udomplaram such as bank erosion prevention and the expansion of Yang Chum Reservoir Project.

Mr Chalit also planted banyan trees to help improve local surroundings .The group visited local farmers and inspected guidelines for construction of agricultural plots, planting fruit trees, raising poultry, digging ponds for fish farming that bring income to the community all year round.

