Tourism body calls for resumption of international flights to Hua Hin Airport

Hua Hin’s leading tourism body is calling for the resumption of international flights to and from Hua Hin Airport.

The Hua Hin Cha Am Tourism Business Association says that further delays in operating international flights will impact the local tourism industry and the economy.

Posting on Facebook on Monday (Sept 12), Mr Udorn Olsson, chairman of The Phoenix Group and special advisor to the government, revealed that the Hua Hin Cha Am Tourism Business Association has submitted a request to the chair of the House of Representatives committee on tourism.

The request seeks the resumption of international flights to Hua Hin as soon as possible.

The Hua Hin Cha Am Tourism Business Association said that a failure to resume international flights will have multiple consequences for Hua Hin and the surrounding area.

This includes impacting the government’s policy of reopening the country to tourism, which in turn adversely impacts on airline operators, hotels, tourists and the tourism industry as a whole.

The failure to resume international flights is also in contrast to Prachuap Khiri Khan being designated as a pilot area for tourism.

The request also says the lack of flights is impacting on the amount of revenue that could be generated foreign visitors to the region.

The Hua Hin Cha Am Tourism Business Association says the region has huge potential as a destination for tourism, citing the numerous five star hotels and the approximately 30,000 legally registered hotel rooms that are in Hua Hin and the surrounding area.

That’s in addition to other attractions such as golf courses, water parks, shopping centers, hospitals, entertainment venues, and a variety of other recreational facilities.

The resumption of international flights would also boost the tourism industry in neighboring Cha Am and Pranburi, the Hua Hin Cha Am Tourism Business Association says.

The delay in international flights comes despite the Phoenix Group having signed an MOU with Hua Hin Airport for the airport to be used for international flights.

Furthermore, MOUs have also been signed with five airlines – Nok Air, AirAsia, Jetstar, China Express, Greater Bay, and GO First – who have expressed interest in operating flights to Hua Hin.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has also given its backing to the plans for international flights to operate from Hua Hin Airport.

The issue is now expected to be presented to the Ministers of Transport and Tourism and Sports.

