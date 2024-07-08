Tourists invited to explore Kui Buri, the ‘Safari of Thailand’ near Hua Hin

Just an hour and a half drive from Hua Hin, Kui Buri National Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province offers a unique experience for nature enthusiasts.

Renowned as one of Thailand’s premier destinations for observing wild elephants, the park is currently experiencing a surge in wildlife activity, making it an ideal time for locals, expatriates, and tourists to visit.

Mr. Attapong Phao-on, head of Kui Buri National Park, announced that the rainy season is an excellent time for visitors to enjoy the natural atmosphere of the park. A new camping ground has been established, allowing visitors to experience nature up close.

The park features views of the complex mountain ranges forming the natural border between Thailand and Myanmar, often shrouded in morning mist. The lush and fertile forest is home to a large number of animals, including wild elephants, herds of gaurs, and bantengs, which are easily spotted. This abundance of wildlife has earned the park the nickname “Kui Buri, the Safari of Thailand.”

To support wildlife conservation and generate income for the community, various governmental and private sector agencies, along with local residents of Ruam Thai village, have formed the Kui Buri Wildlife Conservation Tourism Club.

They organize wildlife-watching activities, available from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Visitors can access four wildlife-watching points by renting a vehicle from the tourism club:

Pong Salad Dai Wildlife Watching Point

National Park Protection Unit at Gor.1 (Pa Yang)

Phu Yai Sai Wildlife Watching Point

Cliff Wildlife Watching Point

Surveys taken last year indicated that groups of 10 to 20 wild elephants are often seen grazing in a 100-acre grassland, while the Salat Dai and Phu Yai Sai wildlife viewing points are teeming with 50 to 70 gaur and numerous wild elephants, respectively, offering tourists, especially children, an exhilarating experience.

During the rainy season, animals frequently gather in these areas to forage, providing a higher chance of close encounters with wildlife. Guided tours cost 850 baht per pickup truck, accommodating up to six people.

Entrance fees to the park are 200 baht for foreign adults, 100 baht for foreign children, 40 baht for Thai adults, and 20 baht for Thai children.

For tour bookings, visitors can call 090 442 8707 (Wildlife Watching Area) or 081 776 2410 (Visitor Center). Additional information can be found on the park’s Google Maps link.

