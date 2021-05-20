The Department of Local Administration has informed of new guidelines for local tax payment via Krung Thai Bank on the computer accounting system of the local government organisation (e-LAAS). The local government organisation can now prepare assessment documents and bank payment forms from the e-LAAS system to send to the taxpayer and the taxpayer can pay taxes through the counters of every Krung Thai Bank branch.

In this regard, Hua Hin Municipality has started to enable local tax payment via banks using bar code/QR Payment system. Hua Hin Municipality Office has now sent the documents to all persons responsible for paying tax by mail, and after the taxpayer has made the payment then Hua Hin Municipality will issue the receipt and send it by mail to your home later.

Payment options are:

• Counters of Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited, (every branch).

• Via ATM, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking of all banks participating in Cross Bank Bill Payment service.

• Counter of Hua Hin Municipality by cash, bill of exchange or cashier’s cheque, by cheque at a branch bank in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, payable on behalf of Hua Hin Municipality.

These new arrangements are in response to the latest coronavirus outbreak to prevent spread of the disease and reduce congestion for people who have no means other than to pay the land and building tax at the municipal office. For more information, you can contact the Treasury unit of Hua Hin Municipality at 032-511-047 ext. 104

