Two cases of Delta variant found in Prachuap Khiri Khan province

Dr Suriya Khuharat of the Prachuap Khiri Khan public health department said that out of seven positive Covid-19 cases from a merit-making party cluster in Ao Noi sub-district, Muang district, two were of the Delta variant.

He said these were brought in from outside the province.

Two latest deaths were not the Delta variant, formerly known as the Indian variant.

He called for calm and said everyone should be wearing double layer masks, keeping a distance of 1.5 meters from other people , hand washing and not taking meals together in families, reported Daily News.

Meanwhile a latest case of Covid-19 was a senior executive doctor at Prachuap Hospital that was confirmed on Wednesday. He also runs a clinic and was thought to have been infected there.

Contacts of the doctor have been sought after giving a timeline though 40 tests at Prachuap Hospital came back negative.

Dr Suriya said that people need not be concerned about visiting the hospital and should continue to do so.

The clinic was shut for 14 days according to a Facebook post though the doctor was being treated at the hospital.

