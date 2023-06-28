Two stunning destinations in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan make the final of TAT’s “Unseen New Chapters” campaign

Two destinations in the region have secured a spot among the final 25 of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s “Unseen New Chapters: New Corners of Thailand” campaign.

In an announcement made during a ceremony presided over by Mr. Yutthasak Supasorn, the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Phetchaburi province’s Tham Bo Cave in Khao Yoi and Prachuap Khiri Khan’s magnificent Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakat in Bang Saphan have emerged as chosen finalists.

The ceremony, held in Bangkok on June 27, unveiled the 25 finalists selected from a pool of lesser-known destinations or attractions across all provinces of Thailand.

This campaign, initiated by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, aims to highlight hidden gems or lesser known attractions throughout the country.

The selection process involved public voting through the websites www.tourismthailand.org/unseennewchapters and www.unseennewchapters.com, with voting taking place from May 22 to June 18.

The event in Bangkok was attended by provincial governors from all 25 provinces, who were honored with commemorative gifts.

Additionally, the ceremony premiered a new music video titled “Unseen Music Vacation,” featuring a cover song by Ing-Warunthorn Paonil, with the aim of inspiring travel and tourism through the power of music.

Expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming response to the campaign, Mr. Yutthasak Supasorn, the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), acknowledged the significance of every vote cast in the search for unique tourist destinations that showcase Thailand’s distinct charm.

He said that between May 22 and June 18, 2023, a staggering total of 547,710 votes were received from 325,967 voters, with each person having the opportunity to vote for up to five regions per week.

The campaign’s websites also experienced a remarkable influx of visitors, recording 1,089,193 visits.

These 25 chosen “Unseen New Chapters” tourist destinations are set to become new focal points for travelers, stimulating domestic tourism, boosting accommodation rates, empowering local communities, and contributing towards the ambitious target of generating more than 880 billion baht in revenue for the tourism industry.

Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Office at TAT, also expressed his gratitude for the votes that propelled Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakat to secure its spot among the final 25 Unseen New Chapters tourist destinations in Thailand.

Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakat is poised to become a prominent attraction within the province of Prachuap Khiri Khan, thereby stimulating travel to the area, elevating the economic value of tourism and associated sectors, and facilitating income distribution within local communities.

Notably, Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakat has already been recognized as a Hidden Wow tourist attraction in Prachuap Khiri Khan since the early stages of the governor’s tourism promotion policy.

This latest accolade will undoubtedly amplify future efforts in communication, advertising, and public relations for the promotion of tourism in the area, Mr. Archawan said.

With the inclusion of Tham Bo Cave and Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakat in the final 25 of the “Unseen New Chapters” campaign, the spotlight is now on these destinations, beckoning travelers to explore and discover the hidden treasures of Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces.

📍 Tham Bo Cave: https://goo.gl/maps/HdqCZVF2Uhu969Z7A

📍 Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakat: https://goo.gl/maps/riX8KCzG7UXptdqEA

