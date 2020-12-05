TWO-YEAR EXTENSION FOR MIGRANT WORKERS

The travel disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have far-reaching implications for many sectors of the economy which employ large numbers of migrant workers.

According to Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, the working visa/work permit of more than 130,000 workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar will expire between November 2020 and December 2021.

To smooth the way for affected workers and employers, the Labour Ministry has obtained cabinet approval to allow workers who were recruited under the above-mentioned labour agreements to stay in Thailand for up to two more years without having to return to their home country, which they normally would have to do once their working visa/work permit expires.

According to the Department of Employment director-general Mr Suchart Pornchaiwisetkul, workers who want to apply for an e􀁟tension need to fulfill the following:

Obtain a medical certificate from a hospital or clinic confirming that they are free of contagious diseases. Apply for a work permit (maximum two years) from a Department of Employment office. Apply for a visa (maximum one year, renewable) from an Immigration Office to cover the remainder of their employment period (application fee: 1,900 baht).

Register as a foreign worker at the local District Office (if in Bangkok) or a provincial branch office of the Department of Provincial Administration’s regional registration centre.

Inquiries can be made in person at any Provincial Employment Office or Employment Area Office in Bangkok, via LINE app: @service_workpermit or contact the Ministry of Labour Hotline 1506 (press 2 after the recorded message).

