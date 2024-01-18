U.S. Embassy announces consular outreach in Hua Hin

The American Citizen Services Unit of the U.S. Embassy will be conducting a consular outreach program at the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort on Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 08:00 AM to 11:00 AM. This limited service event is designed to assist U.S. citizens residing in or visiting Hua Hin and surrounding areas.

The services offered during this session will include passport renewals for adults (DS-82 forms), issuance of passports for minors (DS-11 forms), and notary services. Individuals seeking these services are required to register in advance, as appointments will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The Embassy highlights the importance of this registration process and urges interested parties to sign up promptly to secure their spot.

The Embassy has noted that special consideration will be given to those with limited mobility, ensuring equitable access to the consular services provided.

Regarding the payment for services, attendees must note that fees for adult passport renewals (DS-82) must be paid via Pay.gov. Meanwhile, payments for minor passports and notary services are required to be made through Bank Draft. This structured payment system is intended to streamline the process and ensure efficiency.

It is also mandatory for individuals to bring original documents along with photocopies of all necessary paperwork to the session. The U.S. Embassy has made detailed information about the required documents and processes available on their official website, urging attendees to review this information prior to the event to facilitate a smooth experience.

The outreach will take place in the Beach Wing of the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.

For further inquiries or additional information, interested parties can contact the resort at +66 32 616999 or via email at Ichh.rsvn@ihg.com

