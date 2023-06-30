“U.S. Kids Golf” 2023 Thailand Tour comes to Black Mountain Golf Club

There is great excitement on the junior golf scene, as the worldwide junior golf organisation “U.S. Kids Golf” brings the Tour to Thailand, just announced at their press conference at Topgolf in Bangkok, supported by Golf Impact Center, The Thailand PGA and Chaowarat Golf Academy

The renowned Black Mountain Golf Club, in collaboration with the premier international junior golf organisation, will exclusively host all six events on the Thailand Tour, from August to October 2023. The first event is scheduled for August 6th.

“U.S. Kids Golf” is the largest junior golfing program in the world inspiring young golfers to reach new heights in their golfing journeys, in the past offering a pathway to professional golf for the likes of: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda to name but a few.

“We are delighted to again be at the centre of Junior Golf development in Thailand and we look forward to some exciting golf on the Black Mountain championship course” said managing director, Harald Elisson.

“U.S. Kids Golf is an internationally renowned organization dedicated to promoting and developing junior golf. They offer great opportunities to thousands of juniors worldwide, including tournaments, player pathways, and instructional resources, while emphasizing character development and sportsmanship. With its international reach, U.S. Kids Golf has played a pivotal role in cultivating young golf talent and shaping the future of the sport on a global scale” added Harald.

Qualifiers at the Black Mountain series of events earn a place in the U.S. Kids Golf crowning event, the World Championships, held every year at Pinehurst in the U.S.A.

Find more information at www.uskidsgolf.com

