“UPDATED” 18th Hua Hin Vintage Car Parade

The 18th Hua Hin Vintage Car Parade will be held with the theme of ‘Hua Hin, the City of Promises’ from 18th-20th December at the Avani+ Hua Hin Resort with joined efforts of Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel, the Cha-Am Municipality, Hua Hin Municipality and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Avani+Hua Hin Resort, with Mr Khwanchai Prapatspong, president of The Thailand Vintage Car Club, along with Mr Matthew Fryar, director of Avani + Hua Hin Resort Hotel, and Mr Nukul Pornsombatsiri, Mayor of Cha-am.

As well as honourable guests and the media attended the press conference the event on the topic of economic overview in Phetchaburi Hua Hin Tourism, and the role of tourism in Prachuap Province to promote tourism in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, and this event is good for people to experience vintage cars and valuable classic cars. More than 50 vintage cars are expected to take part in the event with street parades from Avani + Riverside Bangkok Hotel to Avani + Hua Hin Resort. The parade will take place on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 8:30 AM, the general public can watch the classic car and spectacular vintage cars along the route from Bangkok – Hua Hin.

comments