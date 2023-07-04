Updated timetable for Hua Hin to Suvarnabhumi Airport bus service announced

The bus service between Hua Hin and Suvarnabhumi Airport has recently updated its timetable, introducing its low season schedule for travelers.

In addition to the revised timetable, passengers can now enjoy reduced ticket prices, making this an even more cost effective option for those traveling to and from the airport.

The updated timetable for the Hua Hin to Suvarnabhumi Airport bus service is as follows:

Departure from Hua Hin: 10:00, 14:00, 17:00

Departure from Suvarnabhumi Airport: 10:00, 13:30, 17:00

The ticket price for this service has been reduced to 294 THB, offering passengers an affordable transportation option.

Tickets can be purchased in person from the counter at the Hua Hin Bus Station or through the official website of the bus service, https://airporthuahinbus.com/.

Passengers are advised to plan their trips accordingly, as the estimated travel time between Hua Hin and Suvarnabhumi Airport is approximately 4-5 hours, depending on traffic conditions. It is worth noting that travel time may be longer on weekends or public holidays due to increased traffic.

For those traveling between Hua Hin and Pattaya, the bus service has also announced an updated schedule. The new timetable for the Hua Hin-Pattaya route is as follows:

Departure from Hua Hin: 09:00

Departure from Pattaya: 08:00

The ticket price for the Hua Hin-Pattaya route remains at 473 THB.

Passengers can board the bus at the North Pattaya Bus Terminal, and tickets can be purchased either in person or through the bus service’s official website.

To facilitate an easy and smooth journey, the bus service has provided the locations of key boarding points.

These include the Hua Hin Bus Station near the airport and the spot in front of the Government Savings Bank in Cha-am for the Hua Hin-Suvarnabhumi Airport route. For the Hua Hin-Pattaya route, passengers can board the bus at the North Pattaya Bus Terminal.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their travel itineraries carefully and allow for ample journey time, particularly during weekends and public holidays, when travel durations may be extended.

The updated timetable and affordable ticket prices of the Hua Hin to Suvarnabhumi Airport bus service offer travelers a convenient and cost-effective transportation option for their journeys.

For more information and details, please visit the official website of the bus service, https://airporthuahinbus.com/.

