Urgent solution for muddy water in Hua Hin

4th Feb – Early morning, a resident at Soi 102 wrote on her Facebook page saying she was used to seeing the tap water looks like mud.

Adding, she is not able to cook nor washcloths because the water is dirty and discoloured. She questioned her friends in the group saying have anyone experienced anything like this?

The problem of dirty and brackish water occurs daily and it is seen as normal by locals in Hua Hin. The municipality is still unable to resolve this issue as they can only fix it temporarily. When people complain their replies are it has been fixed. Questions are being raised by locals and foreigners as their complaint is not being heard.

The public wants relevant agencies to take this issue seriously as it has been like this for a long time. Clean and drinkable water is essential especially for a tourist city like Hua Hin.

The wealthy people tend to buy bottled water for their drinking as they are unsure if the tap water is clean enough. In addition, even using a water purifier they can’t remove the doubt of unclean, brackish and muddy water.

