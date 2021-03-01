Vaccination Campaign for Rabies soon to be free

Rabies or Hydrophobia is caused by the Rabies Virus, animals that can carry this disease include: Mammals of all kinds and the most disease-carrying animal are dogs.

Humans can become infected by being bitten by an animal with Rabies, being scratched, or even saliva splashed into the wound currently, there is no cure for this disease.

The biggest problem with this disease is the vaccine can’t be fully covered in dogs.

Risk groups who are bitten by a dog with the disease often do not vaccinate themselves, resulting in death.

Rabies causes about 56,000 deaths worldwide per year. More than 95% of human deaths from rabies occur in Africa and Asia.

This free vaccination encourages people participation and sees the importance of bringing dogs and pets in their care to be vaccinated against this virus.

Therefore, The Vet Unit of the Public Health Service Division and Environment Division Hua Hin Municipality has organised an annual rabies vaccination campaign from 8-19 March 2021.

Hence, residents are invited to bring their pets, dogs, and cats in their care to receive the jab service (free service) on such date, time, and places.

