Vaccine shortage in Hua Hin forces scores of vaccination appointments to be postponed

Hua Hin Hospital receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine – but there is not nearly enough for everyone registered

Hua Hin Hospital has received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines intended for the over 60s and those with one of seven underlying health conditions.

However, the hospital has confirmed there are currently not enough doses for everyone registered, forcing some vaccination appointments to be postponed.

The vaccines were due to be administered between June 7th and 11th, as part of Thailand’s mass vaccination rollout, which begins nationwide on June 7.

However, Hua Hin has only received 930 doses from the Ministry of Public Health, despite there being 5,800 eligible people registered.

As a result, the vaccines will only be given to people who have received an appointment date of June 7 between 9am and 11am.

For anyone else who had received an appointment from after 11am on June 7 to June 11, the appointment will need to be rescheduled.

New appointments will be confirmed, once the hospital receives more vaccines.

The potential lack of vaccines was preempted earlier this week by Prachuap Khiri Khan’s provincial health chief, Dr. Suriya Kuharat.

Dr. Suriya revealed that the schedule to administer vaccines has beeen changed.

Jabs would only be administered every Monday in order for health officials to monitor the vaccine allocation levels.

To date, a cumulative total of just under 34,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

People who have received the vaccine include those deemed to be at high risk and people working in the tourism industry. This initial setback mainly affects people aged over 60 and those with underlying health conditions who had been due to receive their first jab between June 7 and 11.

The news comes as Hua Hin has set a target of vaccinating 70% of the local population and 100% of employees in the tourism industry before Sept 30.

comments