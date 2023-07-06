VALA Hua Hin and Charmgang Curry Shop collaborate to deliver an exquisite culinary experience

Last Saturday (June 1), VALA Hua Hin joined forces with the esteemed Charmgang Curry Shop to create an extraordinary dining event that really captivated the taste buds.

Held at the stunning 5-star beachfront hotel and resort, located between Hua Hin and Cha-am, the collaboration aimed to showcase the authentic flavors of Phetchaburi’s local ingredients in a unique and remarkable way.

Charmgang Curry Shop, an authentic culinary gem nestled in the historic Talat Noi area of Bangkok, is led by the esteemed Chef Aruss “Jai” Lerlerstkull.

Renowned for their dedication to preserving genuine flavors and culinary techniques of Thai cuisine with a twist, the talented team, formerly from Nahm’s Kitchen, presented an innovative and daring gastronomic experience that honored the rich art, flavors, and historical roots of Thai food.

VALA Hua Hin, known for its luxurious accommodations and commitment to locality, seamlessly integrated the essence of Petchaburi flavors into the event’s dining concept.

The evening began with a tantalizing array of canapes, which were an absolute delight.

Pani-puri with Hua Hin Crab, Scallop Coconut Pancakes (Kanom krok), Smoked Duck Wafer, and Hua Hin Mackerel with Kaffir Lime Relish showcased the skillful fusion of flavors and textures. Each bite transported diners on a journey through the diverse culinary landscape of the region.

For the main course, guests were treated to a symphony of flavors. The Seared Oyster with Pennywort Salad offered a delicate and flavourful start, while the White Curry of Smoked King Fish emerged as one of the highlights of the evening. The succulent fish combined with the complex flavors of the curry created an unparalleled taste for diners.

Continuing the culinary journey, the Tumis Curry of Tiger Prawn and Phetchaburi Rose Apple provided a harmonious blend of sweetness and spiciness.

The Fried Grouper Budu Relish with Garden Vegetables showcased the innovative use of local ingredients, resulting in a dish that was both visually intriguing and satisfying to the palate.

To conclude the evening, a selection of delectable desserts awaited the guests.

The Kun-Lae, Leum Kluen | Thai Coconut Dessert offered a rich and creamy indulgence, while the Lychee Granita provided a refreshing burst of fruity delight. The Palm Nectar Ice Cream and Rice Pudding with Mango showcased the artistry of Thai desserts and left a lasting impression on all who savored its flavors.

VALA Hua Hin’s commitment to supporting local farmers and embracing the culinary heritage of the region was evident throughout the evening.

The event successfully bridged the gap between tradition and innovation, leaving a lasting impression on those who attended.

In addition, the event not only highlighted the exceptional talents of Chef Aruss “Jai” Lerlerstkull and his team but also celebrated the bountiful flavors of Phetchaburi’s local ingredients.

