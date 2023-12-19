VIDEO: ‘Glowing waves’ phenomenon spotted on Hua Hin beach

Beach goers spotted bright blue, glowing waves on Hua Hin beach on Saturday evening.

The ‘glowing waves,’ also known as bioluminescent waves, turn the sea a red colour in the day and glow neon blue at night and were videoed in a series of clips sent to Hua Hin Today by reader Boonkrong Natcha.

This natural spectacle occurs when ocean waters are illuminated by bioluminescent organisms, predominantly planktonic creatures called dinoflagellates. Bioluminescence, the emission of light by living organisms, is a chemical reaction that produces light energy. In the case of dinoflagellates, this luminescence is triggered when they are disturbed by movements such as wave action, swimming, or passing boats.

Scientists believe that this glowing display serves as a defense mechanism, startling predators or attracting larger predators to their assailants. The visibility of these glowing waves is contingent on several environmental factors, including water temperature, movement, and the availability of nutrients.

Consequently, these waves are best observed at night in warm, nutrient-rich coastal waters and are more prominent during certain times of the year, depending on the location.

Globally, several coastal regions are renowned for this phenomenon, with notable sightings in places like the Maldives, select Californian beaches, Puerto Rico, and parts of Australia.

This phenomenon has not only scientific significance but also holds cultural and recreational value, attracting tourists and nature enthusiasts worldwide, and inspiring cultural narratives and artworks.

