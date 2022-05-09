VIDEO: Kenny G performs at the International Jazz & Blues Festival 2022 in Hua Hin

A bit of rain didn’t dampen the spirits at the International Jazz & Blues Festival 2022 which took place in Hua Hin on Saturday (May 7).

The event was held at True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club and featured a performance from Grammy winning, hit making saxophone icon Kenny G.

The crowd were treated to Kenny’s soothing sounds, which included a rendition of My Heart Will Go On, the theme from the hit movie Titanic.

Despite heavy rain falling on Hua Hin for much of Saturday, earlier in the day, event organisers Neekrung reassured fans the event would go ahead regardless of the weather.

The rain finally cleared for the start of the festival, before falling again mid-way through Kenny G’s set.

“Sorry about the rain”, Kenny told the audience.

The wet weather didn’t take anything away from the event, with the crowd seemingly enjoying every minute of Kenny G’s two hour set.

Besides Kenny G, the International Jazz & Blues Festival 2022 included performances from a number of other blues and jazz artists.

Doors for the festival opened at 4pm and included performances from Bangkok based Brazilian jazz band Mellow Motif, Thailand’s leading saxophonist Pae Sax and renowned blues artists Yamin & SOS.

International jazz fusion act DragonFly were the final support act and took to the stage at 7.40pm, performing a one hour set.

After the event, Kenny G stayed behind to meet fans and sign autographs.

Images: Neekrung

