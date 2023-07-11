[VIDEO] Rare encounter: Amateur photographers capture stunning images of leopards and cubs in Kaeng Krachan National Park

Kaeng Krachan National Park, located close to Hua Hin, has become the focal point of wildlife enthusiasts as stunning images of leopards were shared on the park’s official Facebook page.

The filmed cats are “Indo-Chinese leopards” or “Panthera pardus Linnaeus” – a rare subspecies of the leopard, living from Northern Thailand down to the southern parts of Malaysia, where up to 15% of the population is of dark color, of what most people call a black panther.

The captivating photographs were taken on July 8 by a group of amateur photographers who were fortunate enough to witness the magnificent sight of the elusive creatures in their natural habitat.

Mr. Somjate Chanthana, the head of Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province, proudly unveiled the images, which showed the leopards feeding.

It is thought to be the first public appearance of a leopard family with their cubs, making it a significant moment for wildlife conservation efforts.

The recently released images showed the Indo-Chinese leopards with their cubs, skillfully hunting for food along the Ban Krang campsite route within Kaeng Krachan National Park.

In one of the remarkable photographs, a leopard mother and her cub were seen on a successful hunting expedition, as they chased down a deer.

The mother skillfully captured their prey, and the young leopard cub, estimated to be 6 to 8 months old, joined its mother to feast on the catch deep within the forest.

While the mother remained concealed in the dense jungle, cautiously observing her cub, she ventured out as dusk approached, ensuring no human presence, and joined her young one in enjoying the spoils of their hunt.

The images shared by Kaeng Krachan National Park have garnered widespread attention and admiration, serving as a reminder of the abundant wildlife that can be found in close proximity to Hua Hin and Cha-am.

Kaeng Krachan National Park and the Ban Krang campsite are must-visit destinations for nature enthusiasts and those seeking a unique wildlife experience.

Images: เครดิตรูปภาพ : พี่ทูร และ เปีย แก่งกระจาน and Kaengkrachannationalparkofficial

*This article has been updated. An earlier version of this article incorreclty described the leopards as Clouded Leopards, when they are in fact “Indo-Chinese leopards” or “Panthera pardus Linnaeus”. Thanks to Edwin Wiek for the clarification.

