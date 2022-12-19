VIDEO: Royal Thai Navy ship sinks off coast in Prachuap Khiri Khan

A huge rescue mission has been launched after a Royal Thai Navy ship sank off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Sunday night.

Reports have said that at least 30 sailors were still in the water after the HTMS Sukhothai sank approximately 20 nautical miles from land near Bang Saphan Noi.

According to a statement from the Royal Thai Navy, the HTMS Sukhothai ran into strong waves and high winds, which caused the vessel to tilt. The incoming water disabled the ship’s engines and communications systems before it capsized at approximately 11:30pm.

Footage released by the Royal Thai Navy shows the vessel drifting on its side while crew members wearing life jackets can be seen desperately holding on to railings.

Another image showed the ship vertical in the water as it sank.

The Navy dispatched three ships to help the stricken vessel – HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej (FFG-471), HTMS Kraburi (FFG-457) and landing platform dock HTMS Angthong (LPD-791) – but only the HTMS Kraburi was close enough to reach the scene before the ship sank.

The status of the rescue mission was unclear at the time of the publishing.

Earlier reports had said that all 110 sailors of the Sukhothai’s crew had been safely rescued. However, reports early on Monday morning claimed that 30 sailors were still “in the water” and were waiting to be rescued.

Three crew members were said to be in a critical condition.

No deaths have yet been confirmed.

Strong winds and large waves had hampered the rescue efforts.

This is a developing story. This post may be updated with warning.



Video via Prachuap Post

