VIDEO: Unseasonal downpour brings flash flooding to central Hua Hin

An unseasonal downpour left parts of central Hua Hin partially flooded on Tuesday morning (Feb 15).

Torrential rain pounded the city for approximately two hours, causing flash flooding on some roads.

The area hardest hit was around Chatchai Market, the large fresh market located in the centre of Hua Hin.

Footage shared to social media showed the market flooded with customers and vendors wading through ankle high water.

On Phetkasem Road, motorcycle taxi drivers attempted to rescue their partially submerged bikes.

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast scattered thunder showers and isolated heavy rain for Hua Hin and the surrounding area until Friday.

